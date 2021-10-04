Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) Market Cap Hits $1.59 Million

Pepemon Pepeballs (CURRENCY:PPBLZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 4th. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $227.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be bought for approximately $113.44 or 0.00238450 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.09 or 0.00885102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00055302 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.32 or 0.00324376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002649 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00115140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Pepemon Pepeballs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepemon Pepeballs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepemon Pepeballs using one of the exchanges listed above.

