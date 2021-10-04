Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

PDRDY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pernod Ricard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.03.

OTCMKTS PDRDY traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.27. 92,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,461. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of $31.29 and a 1 year high of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $58.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

