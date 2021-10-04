Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Perrigo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO opened at $48.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.17. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 26.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 17,841 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 87.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 85,887 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

