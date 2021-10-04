Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given “Hold” Rating at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their hold rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $43.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.85.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $42.93 on Friday. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $240.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,988,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,123,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,174,000 after buying an additional 578,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

