PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PPCCY opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. PICC Property and Casualty has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $25.97.

Separately, BOCOM International downgraded shares of PICC Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments.

