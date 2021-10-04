PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:SMMU) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 383,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 83,969 shares.The stock last traded at $51.28 and had previously closed at $51.30.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMU. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 1st quarter worth $2,112,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 169,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,630 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, formerly PIMCO Short Term Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. It is designed to be appropriate for investors seeking tax-exempt income. The Fund consists of a portfolio of primarily short duration, bonds which carry interest income that is exempt from federal tax and in some cases state tax.

