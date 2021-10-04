Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piper Jaffray Companies is a focused securities firm dedicated to delivering superior financial advice, investment products and transaction execution within selected sectors of the financial services marketplace. They operate through two primary revenue-generating segments: Capital Markets and Private Client Services. Investment Research, an independent group reporting to the CEO, supports clients of both segments. The firm serves corporations, government and non-profit entities, and institutional investors on a national basis. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PIPR. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.00.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $142.19 on Thursday. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $72.24 and a one year high of $151.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $511.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $299,086.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,945,367.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

