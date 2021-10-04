PolkaWar Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (PWAR)

PolkaWar (CURRENCY:PWAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last week, PolkaWar has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. PolkaWar has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.19 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.26 or 0.00142491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,100.94 or 0.99583085 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,372.21 or 0.06839272 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002705 BTC.

PolkaWar Coin Profile

PolkaWar’s total supply is 88,903,124 coins and its circulating supply is 13,653,124 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft

Buying and Selling PolkaWar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaWar using one of the exchanges listed above.

