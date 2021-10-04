Polytrade (TRADE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $185,577.00

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Polytrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and $185,577.00 worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polytrade has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 98.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.36 or 0.00886343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00055132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $150.27 or 0.00316101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.49 or 0.00114616 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,594,627 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

