Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JMP Securities currently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.80.

PGEN stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. Precigen has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.32.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Precigen had a negative net margin of 107.46% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precigen will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 4,584 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $28,833.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,531 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $68,043.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,030,870 shares of company stock valued at $6,164,393 in the last quarter. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Caption Management LLC grew its position in Precigen by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 73,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Precigen by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

