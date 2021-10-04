Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $91,000 Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 984.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,948,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,360,000 after buying an additional 1,769,108 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,729,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 5,287,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,021,000 after buying an additional 1,019,701 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,056,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,148,032,000 after buying an additional 1,002,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 925.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,563,000 after purchasing an additional 789,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMC opened at $154.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $102.11 and a one year high of $162.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.15.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Morton O. Schapiro sold 9,078 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.18, for a total value of $1,426,880.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

