Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,729.25 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,436.00 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,804.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,534.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,097.60.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,597.47, for a total value of $7,792,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,646.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,234 shares of company stock valued at $413,063,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

