Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $186,000 in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,324 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RUN. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after acquiring an additional 333,396 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after acquiring an additional 92,947 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 0.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,877,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,526,000 after acquiring an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.67. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.42 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.71.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock worth $8,004,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.