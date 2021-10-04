Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

DUK opened at $98.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

