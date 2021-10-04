Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $143.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.