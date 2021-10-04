Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $1,378,375 in the last quarter. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MGM opened at $44.86 on Monday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $46.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.90.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

