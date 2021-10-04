Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,407 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,221.1% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 799,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,799,000 after buying an additional 738,706 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,916,000 after buying an additional 605,378 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,242,000 after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $15,875,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,633,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,379,000 after acquiring an additional 291,926 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.96 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

