Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,612 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LOGI. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 38.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,809,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,092 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 360.2% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 797,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,391,000 after purchasing an additional 624,575 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2,065.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 506,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,140,000 after purchasing an additional 482,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 63.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,066,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,908,000 after acquiring an additional 412,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 12,749.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Logitech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $88.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $75.11 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.08 and its 200-day moving average is $111.70.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.54. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.9481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

