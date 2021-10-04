Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 53,533 Shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,533 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.41% of Immunocore worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $38.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $61.99.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

