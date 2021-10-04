Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,000,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,916,000 after purchasing an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter valued at about $8,343,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $35,780,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 170.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,318,000 after purchasing an additional 286,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth about $10,320,000. Institutional investors own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $114.79 on Monday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $142.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 182.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.90 per share, with a total value of $990,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

