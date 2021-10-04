Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 51,144 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 52.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,010 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,144 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $47.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

