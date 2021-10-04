Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 561,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of RPT Realty worth $7,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This is a boost from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

RPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

