Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.70 Million Stake in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 249,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 84,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGNX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Wedbush cut their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

