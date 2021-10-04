Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of ADTRAN worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADTN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 2.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 41.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.45 million, a P/E ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 1.40.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $143.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is 225.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADTN shares. Cowen raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.14.

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

