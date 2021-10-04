Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 10,664 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,664 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Viad worth $7,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Viad in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Viad by 90.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Viad by 16.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on VVI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th.

VVI opened at $47.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $978.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

