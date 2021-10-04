Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 238,098 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 281,846 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 238,098 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $7,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 50.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 55.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 31.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 10,254 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NX stock opened at $21.85 on Monday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market capitalization of $732.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

