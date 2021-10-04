Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 521 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 408,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $42,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares in the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after buying an additional 265,002 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Wind River Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,928,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 649,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,266,000 after purchasing an additional 65,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $102.18. 10,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,032,666. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $107.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

