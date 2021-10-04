Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 9,332 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,928 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $33,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.19. The stock had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $177.39 and a 12 month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

