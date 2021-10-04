Private Advisor Group LLC Has $29.48 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 28,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.47. 474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,392. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.23. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $110.76 and a 1-year high of $158.13.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

