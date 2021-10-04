Private Advisor Group LLC Has $75.03 Million Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 993,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $75,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,105,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 32,109.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 37,568 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. 4,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,787. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $60.29 and a one year high of $80.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

