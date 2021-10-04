Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 864,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $118,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $483,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 892,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $137.84. 26,581 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,783,140. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

