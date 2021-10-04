Profund Advisors LLC Has $8 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of A. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,549,000 after acquiring an additional 72,041 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on A shares. Societe Generale raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.82.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98.

Shares of A stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $151.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,004. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $99.81 and a one year high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

