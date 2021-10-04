Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 188 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,234 shares of company stock worth $413,063,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded down $94.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,635.25. 30,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,317,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,936.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,804.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,534.28.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,097.60.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

