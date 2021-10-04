Profund Advisors LLC Sells 2,634 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,196 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.96.

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.60. 92,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,872,010. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.09 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

