Profund Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $347,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.83.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $18.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $551.12. 31,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,348. The company has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $604.29 and its 200 day moving average is $615.57. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $328.56 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

