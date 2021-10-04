Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,548 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,480 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,548 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 0.9% of Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $27,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 688.6% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.84. The company had a trading volume of 352,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,498,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $260.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $40.97 and a 52-week high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

