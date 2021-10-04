Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,548 Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 28.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,636 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Xilinx by 41.0% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,437 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Xilinx by 22.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,564 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $151.87 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.96 and a 12-month high of $160.40. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day moving average is $136.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

