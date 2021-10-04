Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $249,000 Investment in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 506,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 61,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,160,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,754,000 after buying an additional 36,295 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $830,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDOG opened at $51.93 on Monday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.