Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in STERIS by 22.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 321,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,236,000 after buying an additional 58,975 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,037,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 32,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $207.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.26. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $170.36 and a 12-month high of $226.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.88%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

