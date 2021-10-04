Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor (BATS:VFQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFQY. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 167.0% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 53.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 24.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period.

BATS:VFQY opened at $117.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.69 and a 200 day moving average of $117.69.

