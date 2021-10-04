Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases Shares of 2,688 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Datadog by 106.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $144.69 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $150.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 1,600 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 538,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,969,187 shares of company stock valued at $261,561,491. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.