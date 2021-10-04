Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 1.37% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RFEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RFEU opened at $73.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.46 and a 12 month high of $79.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.