Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.60.

PB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.40. The company had a trading volume of 332,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,513. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,837,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 351.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.