Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Prosus has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 billion and a PE ratio of 22.61.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

