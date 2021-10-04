PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in PulteGroup by 4.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in PulteGroup by 5.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in PulteGroup by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE PHM opened at $46.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.55 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.07.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.