Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Up 51% This Week

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded up 33.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.22 million and approximately $9,157.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 51% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00102427 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00143275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,864.37 or 0.99907201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,392.44 or 0.07081042 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,407,317,460 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

