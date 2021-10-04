Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued on Thursday, September 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $40.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.14.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $154.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 125.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 460,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.