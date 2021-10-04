Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Issued By Raymond James

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Raymond James decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will earn $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.87 EPS.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.44 by C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$3.82 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IFC. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$191.49.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$166.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$29.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$171.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$166.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$131.94 and a 52-week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

