Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.89.

Shares of FISV opened at $109.78 on Monday. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.81 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,157,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,334 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,021,866,000 after acquiring an additional 33,021 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,987,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,803,000. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

