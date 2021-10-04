Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now expects that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The firm has a market cap of $426.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $25.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

In other news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 170,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 55,907 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 223,600 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

